LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For years, the Community Foundation of Louisville changed lives by providing college scholarships and connecting people and resources to causes. And Ramona Dallum, vice president of community engagement, said the group's latest mission addresses a deadly epidemic in the community: creating relief funds for survivors of gun violence.
"We have heard in the community that there is a need for resources to help address gun violence in our city," Dallum said Friday. "So if we've heard that — even though it might not impact us personally — it's impacting our entire city."
The Community Foundation of Louisville partnered with the National Compassion Fund (NCF) to establish three funds for survivors of gun violence in Louisville. The funds will give cash payments to survivors of mass casualty crimes, which the foundation defines as non-domestic violence crimes with four or more people killed or wounded, excluding the perpetrator.
Funds have been set up for two recent shootings in Louisville, including the recent mass shooting at Old National Bank mass shooting on April 10 where five people were killed and eight injured. The foundation said 100% of contributions will go to help survivors of those who died and those directly impacted by the violence.
The second fund will help victims of the Chickasaw Park shooting on April 15, when two people were killed and four were injured. The money raised will go to victims and survivors of the violence.
A third fund will support nonprofits that help survivors of gun violence including mental health support, medical treatment, funeral assistance, living with long-term injuries, housing stability and survivors' rights advocacy.
The city of Louisville is on a years-long surge in violence. Despite a year in which much of the world spent an increased amount of time at home staving off COVID-19, 2020 saw the most criminal homicides in the city's history with 173. In 2021, the record was broken again with 188 homicides. And 2022 saw another 168 criminal homicides.
Christopher 2X, the executive director of the nonprofit Game Changers who has spent more than two decades working with survivors of gun violence, said this new fund is needed to help survivors.
"They're dealing with the aftermath of medical care, trying to cope with a whole new reality as it relates to if they survive a gunshot wound," he said.
The foundation is asking for donations by June 30, 2023, to award grants through a grant process to be announced no later than June 1, 2023.
The Community Foundation of Louisville is also hoping for support for its Community Safety and Healing Fund (CSHF) Gun Violence Reduction Initiative. The effort will give grants to nonprofits working to reduce gun violence intervention, prevention and advocacy efforts.
For more information or to make a donation, click here.
