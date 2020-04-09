LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) –- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cabbage Patch Settlement House is shifting gears from hosting after-school activities to connecting students and their families to essential resources like meal services, employment opportunities and tutoring.
For 110 years, the Cabbage Patch has been helping kids and teenagers from low-income, urban areas achieve success. Even though the pandemic has shut down regular operations out of its Old Louisville headquarters, the staff is adapting to best help the members’ families.
“We’re making sure they know we care about them and are invested in their lives still,” said Corey Miller, the executive director for the Cabbage Patch Settlement House.
Last month, the group suspended its regular youth development and educational programs, mirroring the efforts made by Jefferson County Public Schools to keep students at home. So the staff members normally running those after-school activities and programs are now working more like case managers.
They’re now responsible for connecting over the phone or online with the families of the kids who would normally be coming in after school. Each staff member has been assigned to help up to 13 families with any resources and support they might need. Miller said parents are looking for information on how to file for unemployment, how to pay rent and utilities as well as where to find free meals, counseling and job opportunities.
Last month, the Cabbage Patch distributed more than double the amount of free food and supplies to families. If you would like to make a donation to help, reach out through the group’s website.
These case workers are also helping parents navigate how to do school from home, provide other educational activities for kids and offer any homework help.
“We’re helping them with the NTI days with JCPS, making sure they have what they need," Miller said. "And the tutoring that we do with our kids, just to make sure that they’re feeling good about the new process.”
Staff members have reached kids from 64 families and spent time singing songs, playing games like Pictionary and socializing.
They're also in contact with dozens of Cabbage Patch members, that are college students, to make sure they have the resources they need to finish this semester.
So far, staff members have connected with 96 families to offer help, and they have referred 39 families to the Cabbage Patch’s Family Development Department, which helps families year-round with rent, utilities, assistance, food and more.
Miller said they’re here to help give families the confidence needed to succeed, even in tough times.
“People really need to know that they’re not alone in this," Miller said. "And that were still here. And we’re going to be here."
