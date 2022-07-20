LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thieves are causing big problems for a small nonprofit in Louisville's Portland neighborhood.
There isn't a lot left inside the Louisville Grows greenhouse at 1641 Portland Ave. in west Louisville, but people who work at the nonprofit said the few items that remain have captured the attention of thieves.
According to its website, Louisville Grows was founded in 2009 with one mission: "Grow greener, healthier neighborhoods." That means it helps the city with planting trees where they're needed. But its primary focus is to work with community gardens "to build capacity by providing technical assistance, education and infrastructure."
The company moved its headquarters to the Portland neighborhood in 2016 with a focus on sprucing up the Portland, Shawnee, Russell, California and Iroquois neighborhoods with community green spaces.
The nonprofit's mission has been hindered recently, however, after thieves started targeting the greenhouse about a week ago. Lisa Dettlinger, Louisville Grow's interim executive director, said surveillance cameras have captured images of the suspects in the act over several days.
"We've had several couples, a couple of individuals, a couple of guys together," she said.
The footage clearly show different people stealing from the greenhouse on different days. Among the items taken were "hoses that have been donated to us that we use here and give away to community gardens."
On one video, a man can be seen walking right up to motion sensor lights at the Portland office and removing them with a screwdriver. Another video shows someone digging up an extension cord from a flowerbed, leaving behind a mess of burlap.
"They actually punctured the side of our greenhouse down here, and we found the hose going out through the greenhouse," Dettlinger said. "So that's just another thing we have to repair. We can't just leave a hole in the greenhouse."
Although surveillance footage clearly shows the thieves in action, Dettlinger said there's a reason she hasn't filed a police report.
"My experience is if I call there and say, 'This is going on and we have video,' they're going to want me just to file a police report online," she said.
Dettlinger said she wants to get police involved but is concerned an online report won't do enough.
"I would like them to actually come and see what has happened," she said. "I would like a lot more drive-bys in this area."
Because of the thefts and vandalism, Dettliner said they're forced to pay storage costs because they don't want to risk losing more property.
"We have some trucks and trailers," she said. "We're very hesitant to leave them here on our property. Therefore, we have to pay for storage. It would be nice to know we could bring them here on our own property."
As a nonprofit organization, Louisville Grows relies heavily on donations. CLICK HERE if you'd like to make a donation to help replace the items lost.
