LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A few were happy to get any money from the city, but most of the nonprofits that showed up at City Hall for a Tuesday night meeting of the Budget Committee had different feelings about getting less than what they're used to.
"Due to budget cuts, we anticipated receiving nothing," said Steven Michael Carr with Mattingly Edge, a group that helps those with disabilities find employment. "As you can imagine, we are quite thrilled."
"Please don't allow budget cuts to sacrifice our city's children and our city's youth," added Eric Tandrian, a "big" with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana.
A pension crisis has forced Louisville to make cuts, and some of those cuts will hurt nonprofits since the city helps fund dozens of them each year. This budget year, the city divvied up $1.3 million to nonprofits, but next budget year, that number will shrink by almost 28 percent. Metro Council recently released a list showing the nonprofits how much they stand to lose.
"I've said it many times at seven public hearings. I'll say it again, because it never stops being relevant: There's going to be pain," Metro Councilman Mark Fox (D-District 13) said. "What I'm hearing from my constituents: police, fire and EMS, and road paving. And then, pay the bills. And then, whatever's left over, then we can look at what is deserving of funding. So, that's kind of the starting point, at least for me."
Tuesday night, one-by-one, many of the nonprofits told Metro Council members like Fox what those cuts would mean.
For Volunteers of America, a cut in funding would mean closing a family emergency shelter.
"Without our program, more families are sleeping on our streets," CEO Jennifer Hancock said.
A cut to a senior center in south central Louisville might mean it closes too.
"I hate to say that, because I know — team player and all that — but I just don't see us being able to stay open on that," said Karen Schroan with Ministries United of South Central Louisville.
Centerstone's suicide line could lose all of its funding from the city. Big Brothers Big Sisters, Family & Children's Place and many others could also see consequential cuts.
Fox says it'll be important for people in this community to give to nonprofits to help them reach their fundraising goals.
The cuts aren't set in stone yet and could change until Metro Council passes a budget next month. To see the full list of possible cuts to nonprofits, click here.
Related Stories:
- Mayor Fischer pitches ‘distasteful’ Louisville budget to offset pension woes
- Pools, police recruits and premiums impacted by proposed Louisville budget cuts
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.