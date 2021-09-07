LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two organizations are teaming up in an attempt to improve the health and safety of kids in Louisville, especially those impacted by gun violence.
The Christopher 2X Game Changers organization and Kosair Charities are bringing their boards and team members together to explore ways to help children.
"I see it as a partnership for sure," said 2X, a community activist and executive director of Game Changers. "Our relationship with them (Kosair Charities) was built on the mere fact we have a mutual interest in seeing kids in healthy spaces."
Kosair Charities President Keith Inman said a meeting is planned for October, but an exact date is not yet set.
"I'd like to get our board together with Christopher 2X and his board to have an open discussion on what we can do — and what we can do together — to affect gun violence and what we can do to keep our kids safe," Inman said. "So we're going to be looking for an opportunity to make some investments in the right organizations that are going to affect and lower and do away with gun violence, especially as it relates to kids."
For 2X and Game Changers, a large focus of these conversations will be on kids who are not directly injured by gun violence but rather the kids who he said are emotionally impacted by the shootings around them.
"You get the LMPD fatal and non-fatal numbers. You get a breakdown of juveniles and all that," he said. "There is no data that can speak to the secondary trauma in this community."
"Louisville is not a safe place right now, and it is affecting our children in ways that we can't even understand," Inman added. "More anxiety, more acting out, mental health, and they're dying. Our kids are dying at too high of a rate. Kosair Charities has got to be involved in this, and my job is to advise my board on where to make these important investments."
It's unclear at this time where future investments under this topic will go, but 2X said the partnership with Game Changers is not about money.
"Regardless if they want to help us financially or not, we're not there for that," he said. "That's on them more than it is us. It's about us teaming up for the right thing to try to get to better spaces for healthier kids and especially those kids affected my secondary trauma."
Kosair Charities and Game Changers will hold "Future Healers Day" at the Louisville Zoo on Sept. 25.
