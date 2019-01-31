LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville may need to step up its game when it comes to stacking up to cities like Nashville and Columbus.
The president of the chamber of commerce, Greater Louisville Inc., said Thursday the city isn't keeping up with other comparable cities in the region.
Kent Oyler spoke at the Rotary Club of Louisville on Thursday, but he said there are lots of bright spots. Louisville has transformed its downtown and has a great food scene. But he said it's fallen behind in other areas, and there's one main reason: the workforce.
"I'm here to tell you that we are in a competition with our peer cities, and we are falling behind, especially when it comes to our workforce, and that's the most important factor in economic development today," he said.
Oyler said Louisville still needs to work on keeping people here and creating a skilled workforce with a focus on jobs in technology.
