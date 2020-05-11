Louisville, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recommended everyone wear a mask in public starting May 11 as businesses reopen and people have more daily contact with others.
Beshear said wearing a mask is important, although there is no penalty for not wearing one.
“I want us to know this is just another small sacrifice we can take to make sure we keep each other safe,” he said in an April press conference.
A viral video posted to the social media platform Tik Tok shows a woman who cut a hole in her mask to “make it easier to breathe.” The video is an extreme example of the confusion some people feel while wearing, taking off and storing their masks.
No child younger than 2 should wear a mask, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Experts say masks should be worn above the nose and below the chin. Users can mold the wire at the top of the mask around their nose to get it to fit properly.
“If you do have to adjust your mask, you want to sanitize your hands, and then you can try to adjust it with the ear loops first,” Norton Healthcare Nurse Practitioner Jasmine Cowheard said. “But, if you have to absolutely touch it, just kind of pull it up a little bit. Don't touch the front of the mask. And then you want to make sure you sanitize your hands afterwards.”
To take the mask off, first sanitize your hands. Take the mask off by using the ear loops, not by touching the front of the fabric, and place the mask in a breathable brown paper bag to store it.
Storing a mask in a sealed plastic bag creates “the opportunity for germs to collect and grow inside the seal-able bag. So you want to make sure you put it in a breathable bag to get some air in it," Cowheard said. “Sometimes, you might have a little wetness inside of your mask, which that's perfectly normal. That’s why it's so important to wear the mask, because you realize how much those droplets actually get out.”
Experts do not recommend hanging masks on one ear or on the car rearview mirror.
The CDC does not have a recommendation for how often someone should wash a cloth mask in the washing machine.
“I personally would wash it daily,” Cowheard said, adding that wearing a mask is not a replacement for social distancing.
