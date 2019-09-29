LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nurse is sewing up hope for kids fighting cancer.
With her hands moving quickly and a permanent smile on her face, Sarah Robinson works quickly, pumping out colorful headbands and scrunchies. You'd never know she's hard at work after already completing a 12-hour nursing shift. "It's okay. It's all worth it," Robinson said.
Often sleep deprived, Robinson does it all without complaining by keeping her patients in mind and on her heart.
"They're little superheroes. Like, I get to go to work and work with superheroes all day. That's pretty awesome," Robinson said.
The Louisville pediatric cancer nurse has only been on the job for a few months, but in that short time she realized she wanted to do more.
"I just felt like I needed to do more to help these kids, because they're awesome and it breaks my heart to see them go through what they go through," said Robinson.
So she started "Southern Scrunch," an accessory business with giving in mind. For every headband or scrunchie purchased, another is donated to a kid battling cancer. She makes headbands for the girls and cancer caps for the boys.
"If I can do something that could restore their confidence, even just a little bit, a little headband or something to make them feel better," said Robinson. "Just to be able to give them a little something that brings a smile to their face, that's pretty cool to me."
Robinson even taught herself how to sew for project she calls "Hope Bands." She never expected the idea to take off.
"This was just going to be something that I was going to do on the side in correspondence with my nursing job and then it just kind of blew up," she said.
In just two months, she's already donated more than 350 to kids battling cancer.
The very first donation went to little Ellie, who is battling a brain tumor. "She was so excited about it and she had a little Wonder Woman doll, and she put on one of them. I gave her two, and she put one of them on her Wonder Woman doll, and she thought it was the coolest thing," said Robinson.
Patients from other states are starting to reach out, and she hopes that's a sign of things to come.
"I pray that it just gets bigger and bigger and bigger, because the bigger it gets, the more babies that get to get headbands," said Robinson.
In addition to her buy-one-give-one campaign, in honor of September being Childhood Cancer Awareness month, through the end of the month, 20 percent of proceeds will go to the fight against childhood cancer.
Orders can be placed on Facebook and Instagram. Just search for "Southern Scrunch."
