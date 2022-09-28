LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nurse is driving a new car for rolling up her sleeves to donate blood.
Sharon Jones won a brand new 2022 Toyota Rav4 in the Kentucky Blood Center's Summer Getaway Giveaway contest.
Even with the new ride, the semi-retired nurse said it's not about the prize.
"Of course they give you a t-shirt and blanket stuff when, you know, when you do so many donations. I did see that they had it, but you know, I'm one of those that thought probably 'gosh, I probably would never wear anything like that,'" Jones said. "But, you know, is like I said, it wasn't the sole purpose of donating the blood. It's always life saving. You know, one donation, you can save two or three people's lives."
Those who donated blood with the KBC from May 23 through Sept. 10 were automatically entered in the drawing for the new vehicle.
Jones was selected from more than 23,000 entries. She said she intends to keep her current ride, an 18-year-old truck, to lug things around.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.