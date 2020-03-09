LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Louisville nursing homes are taking steps to protect the people they serve from the coronavirus.
The Masonic Homes of Kentucky serves several hundred people, and most of them are elderly and sick. So officials there have joined a lot of other nursing homes in limiting access for the public.
"We have been carefully watching the CDC's recommendations as it started to affect other states," said Nicole Candler, chief marketing officer for Masonic Homes of Kentucky. "We did receive recommendation from the governor that we limit access to our communities, and we took that seriously and implemented that."
For now, that means limiting access to campus for family, friends and even the media.
"At this time, we are just prohibiting visitors from our actual communities," Candler said. "Residents are not locked down. They're not on quarantine."
Across Louisville, The Episcopal Church Home has also activated a response plan. Laura Lamb, president and CEO of Episcopal Retirement Services, said while the restrictions are in place, the staff will work keep residents connected to family and friends.
"We feel that it's necessary to restrict visitor access and, in addition to that, to screen staff upon arrival for work," Lamb said. "Our staff will work directly with family members to make (family communication) happen."
Candler said despite the questions, everyone has been supportive.
"We have fielded a lot of questions about it," she said. "We have certainly received wonderful feedback from our residents and our family members that this is a good step to protect their health and safety."
No one could answer how long the restrictions will last, but they've all said they will continue to reevaluate weekly.
