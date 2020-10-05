LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer took some time out of her schedule to make sure a young girl had a special birthday.
Emelyn Hibbs turned 4 years old at the end of September, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, her parent's couldn't do much for a celebration.
They contacted the Louisville Metro Police Department for some help, who put them in contact with Sgt. Christian Beaven. She surprised Emelyn the night of her birthday.
Emelyn's mom says Beaven got off a long shift, but showed up with a bag of presents and let Emelyn play in her cruiser.
Beaven is the same officer who stopped a man from taking his own life two years ago on the Clark Memorial Bridge. The pair reunited recently during protests in downtown Louisville.
Beaven wasn't the only one helping create memories — the Anchorage Middletown Fire Department also stopped by to celebrate, according to Emelyn's mom.
