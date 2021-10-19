LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville leaders have announced several additional sites where free, at-home COVID-19 test kits can be picked up.
Last week the city announced that residents can sign up to receive free test kits being made available to thousands of people in areas of the city where COVID spread is the highest.
Distribution is limited to the following 16 zip codes: 40118, 40202, 40203, 40208, 40210, 40211, 40212, 40213, 40214, 40215, 40216, 40218, 40219, 40229, 40258, 40272.
Eligible residents in those zip codes can click here or visit www.covidhometestlouisville.org to order a test for doorstep delivery.
Last week the city released a list of locations where the kits can be picked up:
• BLACK LIVES MATTER 3900 West Broadway Hours: Mon-Thurs 5pm-8pm 502-716-0689
• LA SIERRA TARASCA 6501 Shepherdsville Rd Hours: Mon-Sun 10am-9pm
• LOUISVILLE RECOVERY COMMUNITY COALITION 620 South 3rd St #102 Hours: Mon-Thurs 10am-9pm; Fri & Sat 10am-5pm
• MI PREFERIDA 4752 Bardstown Rd Hours: Mon-Sun 10am-9pm
• MOLO VILLAGE 1219 West Jefferson Suite 204 Hours: Mon-Thurs 9am-2pm 502-513-6682
• SOUTH LOUISVILLE COMMUNITY MINISTRIES 415 1/2 W Ashland Avenue Hours: Mon-Thurs 8am-4pm 502-367-6445
• PETERS CHURCH 1407 West Jefferson Hours: Fri 9am-1pm 502-417-8438
• SUPERMERCADO PUEBLA 10119 Taylorsville Rd Hours: Mon-Sun 9am-9:30pm
• TIKAL PLACITA 1961 Brownsboro Rd #4 Hours: Mon-Sat 9am-9pm; Sun 9am-8pm
• VISION OF LIFE OUTREACH MINISTRIES 1468 Bland St Hours: Tues-Thurs 11:30am-2pm; Second Sat 12pm-2pm 502-715-5808
On Tuesday, the city released an additional list of 31 locations:
- Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway, Hours: Mon-Fri 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sat 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Wayside Christian Mission, 120 W. Broadway, Hours: Mon-Sun 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Smoketown Family Wellness Center, 760 S. Hancock St. Suite B100, Hours: Mon-Thurs 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Fri 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Park Duvalle Community Health Center, 3015 Wilson Ave, Hours: Mon-Fri 8a.m.-5 p.m.
- California Community Center, 1600 W. St. Catherine , Hours: Mon-Fri 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Fri 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
- Cyril Allgeier Community Center, 4101 Cadillac Ct, Hours: Mon-Fri 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Newburg Community Center, 4810 Exeter Ave, Hours: Mon-Fri 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Parkhill Community Center, 1703 13th St., Hours: Mon-Fri 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Portland Community Center, 640 N 27th St., Mon-Fri 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Shawnee Community Center, 607 S 37th Street, Hours: Mon-Thurs 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fri 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
- South Louisville Community Center, 2911 Taylor Blvd, Hours: Mon-Thurs 10a.m.-8 p.m.; Fri 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Southwick Community Center, 3621 Southern Ave, Hours: Mon-Thurs 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Fri 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
- Sun Valley Community Center, 6505 Bethany Lane, Hours: Mon-Thurs 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fri 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Wilderness Road Senior Center, 8111 Blue Lick Rd, Hours: Mon-Fri 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
- Louisville Free Public Library-Main, 301 York St., Hours: Mon-Thurs 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri-Sat 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun 1 p.m.-5 p.m.
- Louisville Free Public Library-Shawnee Branch, 3912 West Broadway, Hours: Mon-Thurs 10 a.m-9 p.m.; Fri-Sat 10a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun 1 p.m.-5 p.m.
- Louisville Free Public Library-Western Branch, 604 S. Tenth St, Hours: Mon,Tues,Thurs 12 p.m.-8 p.m.; Wed 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fri-Sat 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Louisville Free Public Library-Portland Branch, 3305 Northwestern Pkwy, Hours: Mon-Wed 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Thurs 12 p.m.-8 p.m.; Fri-Sat 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
- Louisville Free Public Library-Iroquois Branch, 601 Woodlawn Ave, Hours: Mon-Thurs 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri-Sat 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun 1 p.m.-5 p.m.
- Louisville Free Public Library-Newburg Branch, 4800 Exeter Ave, Hours: Mon-Thurs 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri-Sat 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Louisville Free Public Library-Shively Branch, 3920 Dixie Highway, Hours: Mon-Thurs 10 a.m-9 p.m.; Fri-Sat 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Louisville Free Public Library-Fairdale Branch, 10620 Manslick Rd, Hours: Mon,Tues,Thurs 12 p.m.-8 p.m.; Wed 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fri-Sat 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Louisville Free Public Library-Highlands Branch, 1250 Bardstown Rd #4, Hours: Mon-Thurs 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri-Sat 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Louisville Free Public Library-Southwest Branch, 9725 Dixie Highway, Hours: Mon-Thurs 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri-Sat 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun 1 p.m.-5 p.m.
- Louisville Free Public Library-South Central Branch, 7300 Jefferson Blvd, Hours: Mon-Thurs 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri-Sat 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun 1 p.m.-5 p.m.
- Spirit Filled New Life Church Ministries, 4936 Hazelwood Ave, Hours: Wed 6 p.m.-10 p.m.; Sun 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Berrytown Community Center, 1300 Heafer Rd, Hours: Mon-Thurs 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
- Douglas Community Center, 2305 Douglas Blvd, Hours: Mon-Fri 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
- New Jerusalem Apostolic Church, 3701 W. Broadway, Hours: Sun 10 a.m.-11 a.m.
- Genesis United Methodist Church, 300 N. 42nd St., Hours: Wed 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Dare to Care/Neighborhood House, 201 N. 25th St., Hours: Mon-Fri 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
The program will continue for about five weeks or until the tests run out.
Each test package (4 kits; 8 tests total) supports home testing twice a week for four weeks for an individual. Testing twice a week offers the best chance of identifying COVID-19 infection and isolating it early. The COVID-19 tests are authorized for use by the FDA.
Anyone who tests positive is encouraged to report it through the digital assistant or they can call the Lou Health Helpline at 502-912-8598.
Even those who are vaccinated can get the tests as long as they live in one of the 16 zip codes.
