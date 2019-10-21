LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials cut the ribbon in Louisville's brand-new $12 million animal shelter Monday morning.
Planning for the shelter started in 2016, and major construction started in July 2018.
Volunteers loaded up trucks over the weekend to move 100 dogs and 50 cats to the new shelter.
"This is an example of what everybody that's standing here today can do if we all work together and we don't give up," said Ozzy Gibson, director of Louisville Metro Animal Services. "That's what our community needs to do, and to continue to do that."
The new shelter has 10 more big dog kennels than the previous shelter, along with a state-of-the-art surgery center.
