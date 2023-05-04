LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville officials are asking for the public's help in finding a 50-year-old man who was last seen Thursday en route to Ohio on a Greyhound bus.
According to officials, Kevin Acree was on his way to Ohio with family. He has a serious medical condition and was confused when he walked away from them.
Acree isn't familar with the Louisville area and might be downtown. He's described as 5-foot-11-inches tall and 150 pounds. Acree was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue shorts and a Raiders hat.
