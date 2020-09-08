LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of Mayor Greg Fischer's administration must testify in an open session as part of Louisville Metro Council's investigation into the mayor's handling of the fatal shootings of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee and months of protests for racial justice, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Attorneys for Chief of Public Safety Amy Hess and Louisville Metro Police Department Interim Chief Robert Schroeder argued that their clients testifying in a public hearing would jeopardize their positions in pending lawsuits. Circuit Court Judge Audra Eckerle, however, ruled that both Hess and Schroeder "can testify before Metro Council without subjecting themselves or government to any harm."
"... equity cannot allow a civil lawsuit before an appointed authority to trump elected government oversight of key, senior public officials," Eckerle wrote in the ruling.
Hess and Schroeder on Aug. 3 were expected to testify before Metro Council's Government Oversight and Audit Committee but walked out of the hearing on the advice of their attorneys, who cited a federal civil rights lawsuit the American Civil Liberties Union filed against Metro Government, Fischer, Schroeder and several LMPD officers. Instead, the attorneys said Schroeder and Hess were willing to testify publicly later, or answer questions immediately behind closed doors in executive session.
Council members denied that offer, demanding an open session.
"There will be nothing hidden from the public regarding this matter," said Councilman Brent Ackerson, D-26, during the hearing. "Zero. Plain and simple. So, with that being said, if you’re not going to proceed, there’s the door.”
After Schroeder and Hess walked out, all of the committee members, with the exception of one, voted to formally subpoena them to compel open testimony. In response, Fischer and Metro Government filed a lawsuit against Metro Council arguing that the Kentucky Open Records Act allows for testimony to be given in private, executive session when it concerns matters under litigation.
In Tuesday's ruling, Eckerle said that Hess and Schroeder, as witnesses subpoenaed by Metro Council, "do not have a right to insist that their testimony occur privately, shielded from public view."
"The testimony is virtually inevitable, and it should proceed before it becomes irrelevant," Eckerle concluded.
Jean Porter, a spokeswoman for the mayor's office, said an appeal of Eckerle's ruling is unlikely.
"As we previously indicated – as recently as Friday, Sept. 4 – to both the Committee and the Court, Chief Hess was and is willing to waive the open meeting exemption and testify in open session," Porter said in a statement. "Thus, we do not see it necessary to ask the Court of Appeals to review the Court’s decision."
Schroeder, however, can appeal Eckerle's ruling, but his attorney, Joey Klausing, has not yet commented.
On Monday, Schroeder announced he'll retire from LMPD on Oct. 1 after his three-month stint as acting chief, which likely gives Metro Council's Oversight and Audit Committee a limited amount of time to secure testimony from him.
The committee is expected to discuss the judge's decision and its next steps during a Tuesday night meeting.
This story will be updated.
Related Stories:
- Judge to decide if council, public can get answers from LMPD about recent protests
- LMPD chief, public safety chief walk out of Metro Council committee hearing without giving testimony
- Committee votes to investigate Louisville mayor's handling of Taylor case, protests
- Metro Council members announce resolution to investigate Mayor Fischer's actions in Breonna Taylor case
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.