LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Louisville is now the lowest it's been since April of last year.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Chief Health Strategist Dr. Sarah Moyer said they are optimistic. One-hundred-and-ninety-one people tested positive for the virus last week, and Louisville is in the yellow community spread category.
Fischer's goal is to get 70% of Louisville's population vaccinated. To date, 51% of residents have gotten the first dose, and 41% are fully-vaccinated.
"Exposures for these 191 cases remain the top setting where people report being present before getting COVID," Moyer said. "These continue to be graduations, funerals, birthday parties, religious events and indoor settings."
Currently, there are 55 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Louisville. That's the lowest number since last July.
