LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville officials shared encouraging news Friday about the city's fight against COVID-19.
COVID case counts have declined for nine straight weeks, and vaccine supply is about to increase dramatically, with plans for Cardinal Stadium to become the largest vaccination site in the state, with the capacity to vaccinate 4,000 people a day.
Vaccine appointments at Cardinal Stadium can be made via UofL Health's website or by calling 502-681-1453 starting March 31 for appointments starting April 12. It will be the largest vaccination site in the state, when it opens.
The state is also opening another site in Louisville, at Whitney Young Elementary in the Shawnee neighborhood, in partnership with Norton Healthcare and Humana. Residents in west Louisville can start making appointments now on Norton's website for vaccinations starting April 1.
On March 22, eligibility will expand to people 50 and older, and all Kentuckians 16 and older will be able to book vaccine appointments, beginning April 12.
Dr. Sara Beth Hartlage, the medical director at Louisville's health department, says there have been no deaths among the 410 million people worldwide who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.
"That's how we get back to doing all the things we love like traveling, visiting family and friends, giving hugs in person, going to concerts and sporting events, and having kids thriving in school," Hartlage said.
