LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville officials are evaluating proposals from private companies to run the city's golf courses.
On Monday, Mayor Greg Fischer's Office announced that an evaluation team is reviewing bids from 13 private companies to operate Louisville's 10 courses.
The Mayor has a goal of awarding a new contract by the end of the year, but that goes against a vote by Metro Council on Oct. 3, when an overwhelming majority voted to keep the public courses owned by the city.
To accomplish that, the council voted to raise the greens fees by $5 at each of the city's 10 golf courses. The new ordinance also allows some courses to close during the inclement winter months to help save money.
The alternative plan to save the golf courses involved submitting requests for proposals (RFPs) from private companies. That plan was released by Mayor Fischer’s administration, to gauge interest in private management of the courses.
According to a news release from the Mayor's office, the RFP process closed Oct. 22, and the next step is for an evaluation team to review the proposals by Nov. 18. The plan is to award a contract by Dec. 31.
