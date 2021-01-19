LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Supply isn't keeping up with demand when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.
This marks the third week of vaccinations at Broadbent Arena. On Monday alone, 1,300 shots were given out for a total of 8,000 since they started. Appointments at area hospitals for those age 70 and older filled up within an hour when they were released on Friday -- and more than 40,000 people are on the waiting list.
Thousands of educators will be vaccinated over the next few weeks which means the remaining spots are limited for those 70 and older.
"If we have any vaccine left over, you might get a phone call or email at the last minute to get added to any one of our lists," said Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, during a weekly COVID-19 briefing. "If you do not have access to internet, you can call 502-912-8598."
The health department estimates it will take 10 weeks or more to vaccinate those 70 and older in Jefferson County.
