LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a pandemic plaguing Louisville's youth.
That's how one mother, who lost a child to gun violence, describes the city's problem.
Friday, victims and survivors of gun violence, as well as city leaders, wore bright orange as they joined forces to call for action on Gun Violence Awareness Day.
"I have to keep fighting because my son is gone and I'm his voice and my husband's, his voice, and my daughter needs a voice because she's wounded and impact and we will forever be a voice," Krista Gwynn said. "As long as someone will listen, I'm going to keep talking."
Gwynn's son Christian was murdered in 2019. Less than two years later, her daughter Victoria was shot and seriously injured.
Gwynn joined a large group at Metro Hall on Gun Violence Awareness Day to share her story. She believes change must come from within the community, and people need to speak up and cooperate with police.
Gwynn is working with Mayor Craig Greenberg, among others, to curb the violence. Greenberg stressed his desire to work with lawmakers in Frankfort on tangible solutions.
"There is not a magic answer, not one solution, but doing nothing clearly hasn't worked," Greenberg said.
People are encouraged to wear orange throughout the weekend to raise awareness about gun violence.
The city will also light the Big Four Bridge orange to honor those lost.
