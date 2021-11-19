LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ready for snow? Mayor Greg Fischer said the city of Louisville is.
In a news conference Friday, Fischer joined members of the Metro Snow Team, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Louisville Fire and the National Weather Service to outline plans for the city to respond to any upcoming winter weather events.
"It takes a special team to go out and handle significant winter weather, and I, along with everyone in our city, are truly thankful for their tireless commitment and service," Fischer said. "This team will jump into action any hour, any day, to make it safe for the rest of us to get where we need to go when the weather gets bad."
According to a news release, Louisville has 38,000 tons of salt on hand at the beginning of the snow season, which is "about average" for the beginning of most winters in Louisville. Most of that salt will be stored underground in the Louisville Mega Cavern, while about 17,500 tons are stored at four above-ground locations to be loaded onto dispersing vehicles as-needed.
About 29,000 tons of salt was used last snow season, a significantly higher number than usual. The city attributes that to 40% more snow than usual, colder weather and a ice storm.
"During a snow event, our crews cover nearly 600 lane miles of roadway in Jefferson County and work to ensure interstates are clear and safe for travel," Matt Bullock, chief district engineer for KYTC District 5, said in a statement. "Our snow fighters are prepared and ready to respond anytime winter weather impacts our area."
The upshot is a pledge from the city to respond quickly to snow events.
"We're going to get the job done no matter what, you know, with the materials we have, the trucks we have," said Brian Funk, assistant director for roads and operations for Louisville's Department of Public Works. "We've got some great senior people here to help out any of the junior people get the job done."
