LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city is working on a public safety plan ahead of Saturday, which marks one year since the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said the city and the Louisville Metro Police Department are working with the community to develop a plan.
Caravans of protesters made their way through downtown Louisville last weekend, and police made several arrests and issued traffic tickets.
Protesters upset parents at a cheerleading competition at the Kentucky International Convention Center Saturday.
"We're really sorry for the people who were inconvenienced by that, and it's not a good look, and it's just — to me, doesn't make any sense what people think the positive outcome will be when you do something like that to people who are visiting our city, or people who live here," Fischer said when asked about the incident Monday morning.
More details about that public safety plan are expected to be released on Tuesday or Wednesday.
