LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is on pace to have another record year for murders.
Community activist Christopher 2X said that, as of the end of April, Louisville has now seen the deadliest 4-month stretch of gun violence in the city's history.
According to Louisville Metro Police Department reports, as of Sunday, there have been 59 homicides. Many of those remain unsolved.
Additionally, LMPD has responded to more than 200 non-fatal shootings.
Related:
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.