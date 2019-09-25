LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tuesday night’s fatal pedestrian crash was the 18th of the year, setting pace with 2017, Louisville’s deadliest year for pedestrians.
In 2017, the city ended with 26 fatal pedestrian crashes. That number excludes interstate fatalities.
But in September of that year, the numbers matched 2019 to date.
“We all have a responsibility to bring those numbers down,” Public Works Transportation Manager Dirk Gowin said. “I can’t do it by myself. Metro Government can’t do it by itself. LMPD can’t do it by itself. We’ve all got to work to bring those numbers down.”
Melissa Whitehead, 48, was hit by an SUV on Tuesday night at the crosswalk at Bardstown Road and Goldsmith Lane, police say. She died at the scene.
What happened Tuesday didn’t surprise people who frequent that area.
“It’s very unfortunate, but it doesn’t surprise me one bit,” said Jonathan Lewis, who added that he’s also been hit by a car twice riding his bike in this area.
Lewis rides his bike to his job on Bardstown Road every day. He said there are motorists and pedestrians routinely breaking the law.
The city said it is constantly looking at ways to decrease these numbers, but the funds just aren’t available. Instead, advances in smart technology could eventually lead to safer driving.
“The shortest thing we can do to get to this goal of reducing fatalities is get smart cars and smart cellphones and keep people paying attention to driving within the speed limits and not using their cellphone when they’re driving,” Gowin said.
LMPD is investigating who had the right of way in Tuesday night’s accident, but no charges have been filed.
The city said the biggest fix to this all comes down to the responsibility of drivers and pedestrians.
