LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Orchestra will perform at the legendary Carnegie Hall with the Louisville Ballet and singer-songwriter Jim James.
The orchestra, with Conductor Teddy Abrams, ballet, and James, singer/guitarist of Louisville-based rock band My Morning Jacket, will perform Feb. 20, 2021 as part of the “Carnegie Hall Presents Series,” the orchestra announced Tuesday.
The orchestra said James will present the New York City premiere of the fully-orchestrated song cycle “The Order of Nature,” which they described as a “thrilling set for voice and orchestra that ‘deftly straddles rock-and-roll and classical.’”
The ballet will present Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring,” with a “bold, original choreography by Andrea Schermoly, (which) lifts this American classic with a spare, yet warm sensibility that honors the work’s tradition and glows with exuberant love,” the orchestra said in a news release.
Louisville Orchestra CEO Robert Massey said the organization was proud to be invited.
“Representing Louisville and Kentucky in New York City, the culture capital of the world, is an extraordinary honor,” he said.
This would be the third appearance by the Louisville Orchestra at the famed New York City venue after 1950 and 1989.
Tickets for the February 2021 performance currently are available to subscribers only. Individual tickets will go on sale in mid-August. For more information, visit the orchestra’s website.
