LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Orchestra Conductor Teddy Abrams has orchestrated his own Woodford Reserve bottle.
"A Spectacle for the Senses" is a full orchestral concert that includes special pairings of Woodford Reserve.
Abrams was the Musical America 2022 Conductor of the Year and is in his ninth year as the conductor of the Louisville Orchestra.
Abrams said the notes in the bourbon will be paired perfectly with the notes in the music. The event includes dinner and specialty cocktails.
Attendees will also get a bottle of the "Maestro's Pick" bourbon. "A Spectacle for the Senses" is happening Sept. 30 at Paristown Hall.
Tickets are $1,000 for individuals and $1,500 for couples. All proceeds will benefit the Community Outreach Programs of the Louisville Orchestra.
