LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the pandemic continues, some in performing arts are once again taking a hit.
One of the biggest challenges for an orchestra, particularly in a pandemic, is the number of musicians needed for a given performance.
“If you lose your saxophone section, maybe you can’t play a particular piece, but you can play many other things. But if you lose your percussion section you can’t play other pieces,” explained Louisville Orchestra Marketing Director Michelle Winters.
Winters says there’s enough professional musicians in town they’ve been able to pull in substitutes — until recently.
“This weekend, we unfortunately hit the wall," Winters said.
Too many musicians with COVID-19, and a lack of replacements, lead to two of the orchestra’s performances being canceled this weekend.
It's a disappointing turn after a hopeful start to the season.
“When things started to calm down over the summer we were so happy. And people in our audiences were so thrilled," Winters said. "Everybody started buying tickets, making plans... and then this flares up and gets even worse, and worse, and worse.”
The orchestra does offer full refunds for canceled shows, but people can choose to donate the funds instead.
Winters says they’ve been blessed by how many choose to support the orchestra.
“Especially in the first round when we were canceling so many performances," said Winters. "I’m not sure we would be standing here if it wasn’t for the generosity of our patrons.”
Other performances are still able to continue, with the orchestra testing musicians every day for the virus.
Venues like the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts also have a number of health safety protocols, including requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test.
Officials in the performing arts are doing whatever they can to ensure the show goes on.
“There's something so special about the arts that keeps everyone spirits in the right place, where we need to be right now," Winters said. "So, we feel it's really important to continue our mission and even though it’s expensive, it’s difficult, it's a lot of work, it’s worth every minute.”
To learn how you can support the Louisville Orchestra, click here.
