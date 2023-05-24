LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Memorial Day may be this weekend, but Louisville is already planning for the Fourth of July.
Mayor Craig Greenberg and other city leaders announced some big plans Wednesday for the Independence Day events at Waterfront Park. The city is already expecting thousands to crowd Waterfront Park with some family-friendly activities leading up to the big show.
"We need more events, more collaboration, more reasons to celebrate life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness right here in downtown Louisville," Greenberg said.
🎇 @wfpark and @LouOrch are partnering to bring you an epic July 4th celebration. Experience the magic of live music, family activities, and a spectacular fireworks display over the Ohio River. Let's come together to honor our city and our country! 🎆 pic.twitter.com/xys2Ruho2h— Mayor Craig Greenberg (@LouisvilleMayor) May 24, 2023
The fireworks show is put on through a partnership with Louisville Metro, Waterfront Park and the Louisville Orchestra. Teddy Abrams, musical director for the orchestra, said Wednesday said they'll also debut some original music inspired by Louisville, the state of Kentucky and the country.
"This is all about high-energy, positive music," Abrams said. "We want to see our entire community — all of its beautiful diversity with the depth of music that's reflected by our community — presented on this stage created for this very special event."
Speakers promised a fantastic fireworks show coordinated with music.
