Robert Massey (Courtesy of the Louisville Orchestra). 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville Orchestra CEO Robert Massey is leaving the position after nearly a year on the job. 

John P. Malloy, the president of the orchestra's board of directors, announced Massey's departure in a statement Friday. Massey's final day has not been set, an orchestra spokesperson said.

Malloy said the board of directors will begin a leadership transition plan over the next 90 days.

"The Louisville Orchestra continues to be on a positive trajectory under the leadership of Music Director Teddy Abrams for a very successful season, with sustained growth in subscriptions, ticket sales and contributed income," Malloy said in the statement. 

Massey started with the Louisville Orchestra as a successor to former CEO Andrew Kipe in March 2019, according to a news release announcing his hiring. He has previously served as the head of the Jacksonville Symphony, Orchestra Iowa and the Washington Beach Consort.  

