LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Louisville Orchestra will perform 22 free performances in 19 different cities in three days across Kentucky.
The performances are a part of their Community Engage Kentucky tour happening Nov. 2 to 4. The events will include educational presentations, community engagements, and public concerts.
Musicians of the Louisville Orchestra will perform in eight different small ensemble groups for music lovers in all areas of the state.
“It’s a celebration of music and an outreach to make friends all over Kentucky,“ We are so eager to share our music and hear the stories and music of our fellow Kentuckians. It’s an honor for us to have been invited to join in the life of communities across the Commonwealth.” said Louisville Orchestra Music Director Teddy Abrams in a press release.
According to the Louisville Orchestra, the performances are the start of a two-year commitment to offer performances and share the connection music provides. The tour will continue with engagements featuring the full orchestra in Spring 2023.
A full schedule is listed below.
PUBLIC PERFORMANCES*
Wednesday, November 2
10:30 a.m. Nelson County Main Library family program Bardstown Markham Quintet
6 p.m. Holmes High School Auditorium Covington String Duo
7 p.m Boyle County Performing Arts Center Danville String Quartet
7:30 p.m. Bardstown Civic Center Bardstown Markham Quintet
Evening Harlan County Beer Company -- by invitation Harlan Brass Quintet
Thursday, November 3
10 a.m. Graves County Public Library family program Mayfield String Quartet
10 a.m. Mercer County Public Library family program Harrodsburg String Quartet
4 p.m. Gallery 101 Henderson Woodwind Quintet
7:30 p.m. Farrell Recital Hall at Murray State University Murray String Quartet
Friday, November 4
10am Daviess County Library family program Owensboro Woodwind Quintet
11am Paul Sawyier Public Library Frankfort String Quartet
5pm CANE Kitchen Whitesburg Brass Quintet
IN-SCHOOL EDUCATION PERFORMANCES*
Wednesday, November 2
1pm Symsonia Elementary School Symsonia/Mayfield String Quartet
1:30pm North Laurel High School London Brass Quintet
2 p.m. North Hancock Elementary School Hancock County Woodwind Quintet
Thursday, November 3
10 a.m. Harlan Elementary School Auditorium Harlan Brass Quintet
11:35 a.m. Caverna Middle/High School Caverna Woodwind Trio
1p.m. Henderson South Middle School Hancock County Woodwind Quintet
1:15 p.m. Boyle County Performing Arts Center Danville String Quartet
2:20 p.m. Murray High School Murray String Quartet
4:15 p.m. Donna Kirby School Age Center Fort Knox Brass Trio
Friday, November 4
12:45 p.m. Letcher County Central High School Whitesburg Brass Quintet
*All times specified are in the local time zone.
