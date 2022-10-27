LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Louisville Orchestra will perform 22 free performances in 19 different cities in three days across Kentucky.

The performances are a part of their Community Engage Kentucky tour happening Nov. 2 to 4. The events will include educational presentations, community engagements, and public concerts.

Musicians of the Louisville Orchestra will perform in eight different small ensemble groups for music lovers in all areas of the state.

“It’s a celebration of music and an outreach to make friends all over Kentucky,“ We are so eager to share our music and hear the stories and music of our fellow Kentuckians. It’s an honor for us to have been invited to join in the life of communities across the Commonwealth.” said Louisville Orchestra Music Director Teddy Abrams in a press release.

According to the Louisville Orchestra, the performances are the start of a two-year commitment to offer performances and share the connection music provides. The tour will continue with engagements featuring the full orchestra in Spring 2023. 

A full schedule is listed below.

PUBLIC PERFORMANCES*

Wednesday, November 2

10:30 a.m.  Nelson County Main Library family program      Bardstown          Markham Quintet 

6 p.m.        Holmes High School Auditorium                        Covington          String Duo

7 p.m         Boyle County Performing Arts Center                 Danville             String Quartet

7:30 p.m.   Bardstown Civic Center                                    Bardstown          Markham Quintet

Evening      Harlan County Beer Company -- by invitation    Harlan                Brass Quintet

Thursday, November 3

10 a.m.     Graves County Public Library family program        Mayfield            String Quartet 

10 a.m.     Mercer County Public Library family program        Harrodsburg      String Quartet 

4 p.m.       Gallery 101                                                       Henderson         Woodwind Quintet

7:30 p.m.  Farrell Recital Hall at Murray State University       Murray               String Quartet

Friday, November 4

10am        Daviess County Library family program                  Owensboro            Woodwind Quintet 

11am        Paul Sawyier Public Library                                      Frankfort            String Quartet

5pm          CANE Kitchen                                                          Whitesburg        Brass Quintet

IN-SCHOOL EDUCATION PERFORMANCES*

Wednesday, November 2

1pm          Symsonia Elementary School                      Symsonia/Mayfield         String Quartet

1:30pm     North Laurel High School                            London                          Brass Quintet

2 p.m.       North Hancock Elementary School             Hancock County               Woodwind Quintet

Thursday, November 3

10 a.m.      Harlan Elementary School Auditorium         Harlan                            Brass Quintet

11:35 a.m. Caverna Middle/High School                       Caverna                          Woodwind Trio

1p.m.        Henderson South Middle School                 Hancock County                Woodwind Quintet

1:15 p.m.  Boyle County Performing Arts Center          Danville                           String Quartet

2:20 p.m.  Murray High School                                   Murray                            String Quartet

4:15 p.m.  Donna Kirby School Age Center                  Fort Knox                         Brass Trio

Friday, November 4
12:45 p.m. Letcher County Central High School           Whitesburg                      Brass Quintet

*All times specified are in the local time zone. 

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags