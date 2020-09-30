LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Orchestra is preparing for its first big show since the coronavirus pandemic hit Kentucky in March.
Starting Saturday night, the orchestra will offer four virtual performances from the Old Forester's Paristown Hall.
Music Director Teddy Abrams said the Louisville Orchestra Virtual Edition or, LOVE, is meant to unite, connect and help people heal and grow during the pandemic and civil unrest across the country.
"The orchestra has been thinking about this moment here, which is our first big presentation back in season, and this LOVE series, Louisville Orchestra Virtual Edition, as we're calling it, is our opportunity to make a big statement for the city," Abrams said.
The 90-minute concerts run through November and cost $30 for one performance or $99 to attend all four.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.