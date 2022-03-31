LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Orchestra is getting millions of dollars to go on a statewide tour.
The orchestra was given $4.3 million from the Kentucky General Assembly to resume the annual program.
Officials said the money will allow the orchestra to visit every region of the state over two years, starting in 2023.
"Including multiple tours by the full Louisville Orchestra, as well as strategic engagement of local ensembles and artists across the next two concert seasons, the statewide project will launch a new era of deep community partnerships reflecting the character and interests of each town on tour," orchestra officials said in a news release on Thursday.
The program allows musicians to help build creative communities beyond Louisville by "sharing music-making, and celebrating artistic partnerships in cities and towns across Kentucky."
Officials are starting to plan the touring program now. Tickets to the performances will be free.
The funding from the Kentucky General Assembly was included in the state's budget bill, which passed both the House and Senate on Wednesday.
