LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Orchestra's legendary leader just got another major award.
Teddy Abrams was named Musical America's Conductor of the Year. Among the reasons given for the distinction were his ability to connect the orchestra with the community.
He was known for that even before the COVID-19 pandemic, but in 2020, he took music to the streets in the back of a truck throughout the lockdowns, played outside retirement homes for residents to listen from their windows and hosted online comfort concerts.
"An award like this is about the organization and about the city as much or more than about me," Abrams said. "A conductor can't do any work by his or herself."
Abrams is now in his eighth season with the Louisville Orchestra.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.