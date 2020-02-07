LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Medical gear is on its way from Louisville to help China combat the Wuhan coronavirus.
Sixty large pallets of protective medical gear weighing more than 12,000 pounds is being shipped through UPS. The gear includes protective masks, gloves and shoe coverings.
Health officials in Wuhan have been experiencing a shortage of medical supplies and virus testing kits because of the quarantine.
The shipment was organized by Supplies Over Seas, a Louisville-based organization that collects medical supplies.
"We're hoping that our small gesture will help in the containment of this virus and prevent it before it spreads to Africa, which doesn't have the health care systems to be able to manage an outbreak like that or further cases in the United States," said Denise Sears, president and chief executive of Supplies Over Seas,
The supplies, which are worth about $105,000, will be picked up from Supplies Over Seas on Saturday, then driven to a UPS hub in Chicago and flown into Wuhan.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.