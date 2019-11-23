LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blanket Louisville delivered blankets to local homeless shelters to help some of the city's most-vulnerable people stay warm during the winter.
The organization started as a service project for good deeds but has continued to grow and gain support from the community. The group has collected and delivered more than 110,000 blankets to the homeless since the project began 17 years ago.
Blanket Louisville works to try and warm bodies and hearts during the cold winter months. For more information, visit the organization's official website.
