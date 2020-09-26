LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Volunteers in Louisville spent Saturday building beds for children in need as part of an annual day of service.
The local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace aims to provide a safe place for children to sleep each night. The organization says at least 3,000 students of Jefferson County Public Schools do not have their own beds.
Experts say getting a good night's rest is essential for students to feel their best and retain the information they learn at school.
"No kid sleeps on the floor in our town," said Tom Recktenwald, president of Sleep in Heavenly Peace in west Louisville.
"Studies have shown that if kids sleep on the couch, sleep with mom, sleep on the floor, they suffer health issues, the suffer in school, they just suffer in a lot of ways," he added.
Catholic Charities of Louisville holds a bed-building event every year with the goal of getting beds to as many children as possible.
