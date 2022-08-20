LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual vegan-inspired cook-off was held in west Louisville on Saturday.
Change Today, Change Tomorrow hosted a Healthy Change event at its headquarters on South 15th Street, sharing 100 bags of free produce grown at Cleav's Family Market. The Black-owned produce included herbal teas and organic supplements from Health Daddy Wow, along with fresh pressed juices by Leo's Juice Bar.
Taylor Ryan, executive director and founder of Change Today, Change Tomorrow, said the event is focused on providing resources to west Louisville residents living in a food apartheid.
"It is no longer a food desert," Ryan said. "The city is actively ensuring that west Louisville residents are unhealthy in several different facets, and food being number one. If you can't eat food, you can't do a lot of other things. And so we provide that access to fresh foods."
Essential Eats, a new business, took part in the cook-off.
"Staying connected and being at places like this, it builds community, it brings involvement and just a safe space to cook and have fun," Kiara Brewer-Carroll with Essential Eats and Food Essentially for the Soul said.
Like-minded organizations also joined in so community members could explore other resources available.
"It speaks to the need, that it's a very serious issue that we're dealing with, with food insecurity, with food apartheid areas in Louisville," Jane Evans, assistant director of Common Earth Gardens, said. "It's amazing to meet other people who have similar goals."
Six cooks went head-to-head with their best vegan dishes with people trying everything from crab cakes to macaroni-and-cheese.
"Trying to provide a one-stop shop for residents in west Louisville so they can come in, grab a produce bag, taste six different vegan dishes," Taylor Ryan, executive director and founder of Change Today, Change Tomorrow, said. "Then we provide you with a recipe you can go shopping and get however you want it."
Ryan said the organization's long-term goals including creating more partnerships like the ones they have with Trader Joes and Value Market, which provides groceries for the Feed the West program.
The cook-off was designed to give community members the chance to try new and healthy food. Barre3 also held a free pop-up workout session.
Healthy Change events are held once a quarter.
