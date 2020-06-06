LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville organization that normally helps others with transportation threw a community barbecue on Saturday.
"With all the violence going on and all the protests and all of that, I wanted them to see we still have good people who do good things in the community," said Janisha Saunders with Helping Hands.
Saunders said Helping Hands decided to host the barbecue after they started receiving donations of food and money.
The event included the essentials: hot dogs, burgers, chips and drinks for those who were offered the free food.
Organizers said although the food was free, some still gave donations.
