LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Center for Women and Families held a "Speak Their Names" event to honor victims and survivors of domestic violence.
Twenty-two chairs were set out in a semi-circle for the ceremony on Wednesday at Jefferson Square Park.
Each chair had the name of a victim who has passed away from domestic violence since 2020, 21 of which were from Jefferson County and one was a woman from southern Indiana.
During the ceremony, each victim's name was read out loud as someone placed a purple flower on each chair.
Purple is commonly worn during the October for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The ceremony also was a time of hope as survivors, like Alison Addie, shared their stories.
"We are part of a society that too often fails to recognize the reality that is domestic violence. Somewhere in our community today, a person is searching for a story similar to theirs that makes them feel a little less lonely in the experience that is domestic violence," said Addie. "Today, in this central location of the city, is a survivor who wants to be a voice for a group that is so often silenced."
The Center for Women and Families runs a 24/7 crisis line. To get in touch with them, just call 1-800-237-2331 or click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.