LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An elderly U.S. military veteran will be able to stay in his home thanks to the collaboration of Louisville-area organizations.
With an inspection looming at a rental assistance apartment, Amy Luckett, Social Service Program Coordinator at Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services, feared the veteran would be evicted.
"Myself and the client we have been working hard to get all the paperwork in," Luckett said. "But the unit wasn't going to pass inspection, it was really disheartening."
City officials contacted Veteran's Club, a local nonprofit that supports veterans with a variety of services. It took less than a week for the organization to take action.
"We're trying to help figure out a way to keep the gentleman in his apartment," said Jeremy Harrell, CEO of Veteran's Club. "We want to make sure that we can keep veterans in their homes. We have an issue with homeless veterans in the community, something like this is an easy way to make sure this doesn't happen for another veteran."
On Friday, Sgt Junk-It, a veteran owned and operated junk removal company, members of Veteran's Club and city officials decluttered the apartment that housed the man and his partner.
Luckett has been working with the veteran for the past year-and-a-half. She says he'll be able to keep all of his belongings and continue to provide care for his partner, who also lives in the apartment.
"It's a big relief," Luckett said. "This is going to keep them housed through the winter, hopefully this is going to keep them here long-term."
The hours of work, which Sgt Junk-It did at no cost, keeps a veteran in his home. Harrell said the volunteer work takes pressure off the veteran and city.
"We like to attack these issues up front and be proactive before it turns into a bigger problem," Harrell said. "It's a good collaboration between us and the city."
If veterans are facing similar housing situations, Harrell says Veteran's Club is available to help.
