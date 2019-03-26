LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Survivors of abuse and human trafficking have a new place to get help.
Two organizations, Survivors' Corner and People Against Trafficking Humans, are combining forces. Together, they've opened a brand new office space in Smoketown on Shelby Street.
It will be used to hold workshops and support groups for victims.
The groups say sharing an office space just makes sense as they work to help victims of domestic violence, sexual violence, child abuse and human trafficking.
"Survivors absolutely have the ability to overcome the trauma that they've been through and go on to create change for the greater good," said Donna Pollard with Survivors' Corner.
The organizations also offer training for community members on how to spot abuse and how to report it.
