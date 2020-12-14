LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville-area organizations say this holiday season has been difficult, largely due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
James Linton, president and executive director of Community Connections Group and Radio Show, said the nonprofit spent a majority of its funds throughout the year on extra food drives and giveaways because more people were in need. Now, at the end of the year, funds are low.
"All of our funds are depleted," he said. "We're cashed out. We're broke. We need some help."
The group has been giving away food baskets for months and has held multiple drive-thrus in the Portland neighborhood to give away turkey and chicken.
"You've got more people now needing help than ever before," Linton said. "We've had to help people buy medication. I think we paid two people's rent to keep them from getting kicked out. We've been buying groceries."
Despite the lack in funds as the year ends, the group isn't stopping its work. Community Connections plans to give away toys and clothes Saturday to 30 children the group has been told are in need.
"We wanted to make sure that these kids wake up on Christmas morning, happy, joyful and just living a normal life," Linton said.
Linton said Community Connections usually hosts a large holiday party each year, but with social distancing still in place, that can't happen. He's trying to spend $200 on each of the 30 children receiving gifts this coming weekend and said the organization is about $4,000 short right now.
The group is also gathering supplies to drop off to the homeless population in January.
In a similar situation, the Salvation Army is hoping to raise money during the Christmas season to help get through next year. Louisville-area commander Capt. Jimmy Parrish said the red kettle campaign is $30,000 behind where it was this time last year.
"I think part of it is obviously COVID," Parrish said. "The amount of ringers that are out every year, we just don't have as many people that are willing to come out and work."
Parrish said he believes fewer people are willing to work as bell-ringers right now because of safety concerns with the pandemic. Also, he noted not as many people are shopping in-person at stores and therefore not stopping on their way in or out to donate.
"Absolutely it worries us, because it's significant money to last throughout the entire year," he said.
The goal is to raise $625,000. Despite the current situation, Parrish said he's confident that those in Louisville will step up and help the Salvation Army reach its goal. The red kettle campaign runs through Dec. 24.
Parrish said the Salvation Army saw an increase this year for those signing up to be on the annual angel tree. The Louisville-area was capped at 7,000 angels due to the warehouse size, but Parrish said people continue calling to see if they can receive assistance.
Angel tree items were due back Dec. 7. Parrish said all angels were adopted, but about 500 names were not returned, so the Salvation Army will help take care of those children to ensure all these kids get something for Christmas.
With a vaccine now approved, organizations said they hope operations will return to normal at some point but can't be sure when that will be.
"We'll continue to be here. We'll continue to help, but it's a grave concern that even with a vaccine, there could be many in our community that live under a bridge, that live on the streets, that won't be able to have that vaccine," Parrish said. "So hopefully, they'll be able to have the opportunity at some point, but it's not going to be very soon."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.