LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville groups rallied today for what they say is a violation of tenant's rights.
Members of Black Lives Matter, Change Today and Diversity at the Table gathered at the corner of Baxter Avenue and Broadway demanding rent be canceled as people struggle financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers say shelter is a human right, especially in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. The group says those affected by the pandemic with loss of a job must have their basic needs met.
They are asking for property management companies to halt evictions and to allow tenants to shelter in place and not be kicked out.
"Tenants are coming forward but they are fearful of retaliation, fearful of having nowhere to go in the middle of a pandemic," Phelix, who didn't share her last name, said. "This is completely unacceptable and we demand the mayor and governor stop rent immediately."
According to the US Census American Community Survery (ACS) 2019 five-year estimate, 32.9% of households in the Louisville, Jefferson County, Ky. and Ind. metro area are renter-occupied.
President Joe Biden signed an executive order this week, extending the eviction moratorium to March 31.
"Housing is essential for life, especially during the pandemic," Phelix said. "Eviction leads to homelessness."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.