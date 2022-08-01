LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With trucks and trailers loaded full of supplies, groups in Louisville are headed to eastern Kentucky to help victims of the recent floods.
"I mean, who would've thought that we would've had back-to-back disasters in Kentucky?" said Jeremy Harrell, founder and CEO of Veteran's Club.
Veteran's Club is one of the organizations loading up supplies to take to the eastern part of the state. Monday, several community members stopped by the club's location on Shelbyville Road to drop off donations.
"Right now we're taking non-perishable goods, tools, over-the-counter medicines, new clothing of all sizes, generators, anything for survivability right now we're accepting," said Harrell.
Just months after deadly tornadoes hit western Kentucky in December, similar scenes are playing out in eastern Kentucky. This time, another state of emergency has been declared by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear as at least 35 lives have been lost as the eastern part of the Commonwealth battles flooding.
"Whatever the needs are of the community, we're going to do that," Harrell said.
Another Louisvillian who helped out in western Kentucky — the owner of Ramiro's Cantina — is now headed east to help more Kentuckians. Between boxes of chicken, water bottles and other food, the restaurant is prepared to feed at least 1,000 people out of its food truck.
"When the tornado happened, we were there, what — that night? So if this happens in your backyard I'm going to be there," Ramiro Gandara, the owner of Ramiro's Cantina said.
"One hot meal for somebody in need is a world of difference," he added.
The restaurant on Frankfort Avenue will be closed on Monday and Tuesday because of the trip — but workers there say they know they're needed elsewhere.
"I know it's time consuming and of course costs a lot of money but this is my community, this is my state," Gandara said. "I'm here to help."
He said the number of trips he's able to take will largely depend on community donations.
"If donations start coming in, we might try to figure how to go back in the next week or two weeks, but if donations don't come in, I can't afford it — all this — by myself," said Gandara.
Ramiro's Cantina plans to have its food truck set up in eastern Kentucky until at least Wednesday.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.