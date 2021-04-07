LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville kids coping with serious medical challenges are sometimes dealing with violence on their streets at the same time.
Activist Christopher 2X's organization, Game Changers, and The Kidz Club in Louisville, have teamed up to help those children and their families.
The hope is that the two organizations can pool their resources and combine expertise to give the youths more resources to talk about the fears they're experiencing and to find a path forward.
"These families that are affected by gun violence can have an outlet to handle that form of trauma, as well as the fatigue of helping a medically challenged child," said Christie Welch, a spokeswoman for Game Changers. "The two can just be a downward spiral for many people.
The Kidz Club already cares for kids who have lost parents to gun violence. It has six centers in Kentucky.
