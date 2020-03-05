LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local organizations are helping with relief efforts after several tornadoes roared through middle Tennessee on Monday night.
Chabad of Kentucky and Project Friendship worked together to fill a truck with more than $65,000 worth of brand new clothes. The two Kentucky Jewish organizations will give them out to Tennessee residents in need.
And a team from the Salvation Army of Louisville is leaving Thursday afternoon for the Nashville area. The group is sending its mobile feeding unit to serve meals to those who need them.
The twisters shredded more than 140 buildings and buried people in piles of rubble and wrecked basements. The storms moved so quickly that many people in their path could not flee to safer areas.
At least 24 people are confirmed dead as of Thursday afternoon.
