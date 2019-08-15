LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man is in critical condition after he was severely beaten with a metal baseball bat.
According to an arrest report, police were sent to a home on Homeview Drive, off Taylor Boulevard in the Taylor Berry neighborhood, just before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police say EMS was there and had found a man covered in blood, apparently from "blunt force trauma." He was suffering from several skull fractures and brain bleeds, according to police.
He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. His current condition is not known.
On Wednesday, police interviewed 42-year-old Virg Colyer III and 36-year-old Jacqueline Oliver about the incident. According to arrest reports, Colyer admitted to "bludgeoning" the man on the head with a metal baseball bat. He also said he dragged the man from the home and tried to clean the crime scene.
Colyer said Oliver assisted -- and Oliver allegedly admitted to watching the beating, and helping Colyer drag the victim and clean the crime scene.
She did not call 911, according to police.
Police say the man's mobile phone and wallet were taken from him sometime during the beating.
Both suspects were arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence. Colyer was charged with first-degree assault and first-degree robbery. Oliver was charged with complicity to first-degree assault and complicity to first-degree robbery.
They are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.