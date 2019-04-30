Louisville paramedic honored for emergency response

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville paramedic was given the Meritorious Service Award on Tuesday for going above and beyond the call of duty when responding to a crash in February.
Sgt. Jeremy Rader has worked with Louisville Metro Emergency services since 2011, and he became a paramedic in 2015. On Feb. 2, he said his training kicked in when he heard the call over the radio of a crash between a car and an ambulance.
“When you’re in that moment, you don’t think," Rader said. "You just act. And you do the things you’ve been trained to do.”
The paramedic started driving toward the scene from where he was stationed in west Louisville before he was ever called out.
“When it’s one of our own, everyone really steps up and comes together in those moments,” Rader said. “I just knew I needed to be there to help.”
According to LMPD, the ambulance was just blocks away from University Hospital with a patient. Officers said in February that as the ambulance was turning off Broadway onto Hancock Street, a car crashed into it around 3 a.m.
The ambulance flipped onto its side with three EMS workers and one patient inside. There were two people in the car. The male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was rushed to the hospital in a separate ambulance, but he was pronounced dead.
Rader remembers pulling up with the scene.
“It was so foggy,” he said. “I could not see the dozen police cars, the fire engine, the overturned ambulance. It was still in the fog. Even from a block away, there was that low of visibility that night.”
In the chaos, Rader helped pull the male patient from the crashed ambulance and transfer him to Rader’s ambulance. He then drove the patient to the hospital. Rader decided to leave the patient there and then drive back to the scene.
There was a total of 11 EMS workers at the crash scene helping all six victims. Rader then helped get the injured EMS worker from the crashed ambulance into a different ambulance, and he drove back to the hospital. After dropping that ambulance off and knowing that his ambulance was still at the scene, Rader then decided to run on foot back to the crash site.
“Knowing the scale of the incident was that size, I knew that we were going to need all the help we could get,” Rader said.
Returning to the scene three times was an effort that did not go unnoticed.
“The crew members that were there and talking to different people, they all said every time they looked up, they always saw Sgt. Rader,” Col. Diane Vogel said.
She was addressing a crowd of EMS workers and administrative staff Tuesday afternoon. Everyone knew what was about to happen except Rader. His family snuck into the back of the large classroom, and things started to click.
“What you guys may not know is that Rader almost got in trouble at the scene," Vogel said with a chuckle. "Because one of his supervisors thought that he hadn’t left with a patient yet. But truth be told, Sgt. Rader was actually at the scene on three different occasions.”
Administrators then called the paramedic up to present him with the award.
Shaking his hand, Vogel said, “Very well deserved, my friend. Very well deserved.”
After the ceremony, Rader retold the story of how that day unfolded for him. He said none of the EMS staff work for awards, adding that it is an honor on its own to serve.
“It sounds cliché,” he said. “When you work in public safety, there’s a little bit of a higher calling to it. It’s something you’re just driven to do. It’s long hours, hard days, stressful situations. Somebody has to be there. Somebody should be there. And when you look at it in that sense, it’s a great honor to be there in those moments and know that you can help other people.”
This was the first time the award has been given out since 2005.
