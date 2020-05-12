LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Parks and Recreation is one of many of the city's agencies that has taken a financial hit because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dana Kasler, director of the department, told members of the Louisville Metro Council Tuesday evening that Louisville Metro Parks and Recreation has lost more than $400,000 in the last two months because of the economic shutdown. The losses were prompted by the fact that no money has been coming in from youth leagues or concerts at Iroquois Park.
Kasler added that the only way to stem the loss would be changes to what activities are permitted, as well as the restrictions placed on those activities.
"For instance, if we rent a pavilion that traditionally held 100 people, and they say, 'Hey here's a thing you can open up, but you're going to be restricted to this many people,'" he told councilmembers. "And, so we don't know if we'll continue to get those reservations, or if those people will move on to another facility, or something that will better meet their needs."
Kasler says repairs are being done to the city's pools, so they'll be ready to go if they're allowed to open this summer. He also says the department has been taking advantage of building closures to spruce up community centers.
Not all of the news is bad news, Kasler added. The department is is seeing an upswing in golf, which is way ahead of last year. Kasler said golf was losing about $1.5 million annually, but this year it's on track to break even, thanks to new contracts.
