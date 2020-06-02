LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A well-known Louisville pastor was taken into custody during a protest Monday in St. Matthews.
Rev. Timothy Findley Jr., senior pastor of Kingdom Fellowship Christian Life Center on East Broadway was leading a group of protesters when St. Matthews Police Officers responded to the scene.
"He's down! He's down! What is he doing? What is the charge?" shouted fellow protester Jason Clayborn, a Grammy Award-winning gospel artist.
Cellphone video of Findley being cuffed and thrown to the ground has been circulated and shared several hundred times since Monday. After he was on the ground, in handcuffs, Findley was eventually brought back to his feet, hands behind his back and walked to a police cruiser.
The protest was organized to demand justice in the death of former EMT Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed in March after three Louisville Metro Police officers executed a "no-knock" search warrant at her home.
The protest in St. Matthews was one of several since last Thursday. Findley said he wants people in east Louisville to see and hear about what's happening in other parts of the city. He said the group was protesting on Shelbyville Road when police arrived. From there, he said things escalated very quickly.
"As soon as his hand touched my shoulder, he said, 'Stop resisting,' and he said it very, very loud," Findley said. "I looked at him and I said, 'Sir, you know I am not resisting.' And at that point, they attempted to do the leg sweep, they threw me down. One guy put his knee in my back. Another guy put his knee in my leg."
Findley admits he's glad things turned out the way they did.
"This is not about me, but I want people to see just how quickly and how easily these things escalate, how easily a black man can lose his life on the street for doing something the constitution says that we're allowed to do," he said.
After a short time in the back of the police cruiser, Findley was given a citation and released. St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said Findley was taken into custody because protesters were blocking Shelbyville Road near Oxmoor Mall. Wilkerson said the same would have happened to anyone else.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the same group of protesters was back in east Louisville. After parking at the Meijer in Springhurst, Findley and protesters walked across the street and stood in front of a nearby Target and T.J. Maxx.
"The reason why I am going to continue doing what people saw yesterday is because until there are structural changes within the police department that's going to be the potential," he said. "And I don't want people to lose the message. We are there because Breonna Taylor lost her life. She was murdered by the police."
Tuesday's protest lasted for about an hour and continued to grow. Some of the new protesters were expected to join the group, but there were also some random people who rerouted to the protest line. By the end, there were more than 100 protesters, and the line stretched from Target to T.J. Maxx. The group shouted "no justice, no peace," and they also repeated Taylor's name. During the protest, dozens of people in cars honked in support and some raised a fist in the air as they entered or exited the stores.
Findley said the protest will remain peaceful but will continue until there is justice.
"Until those three officers are taken into custody and charged, we are going to continue to show up at places that people don't expect," Findley said.
Dr. F. Bruce Williams, senior pastor at Bates Memorial Baptist Church, also attended the protest and closed it with a prayer. Once the protest ended, Findley asked protesters to pick up empty water bottles and return to their cars peacefully.
LMPD officers were parked at the end of the lot, but there was no interaction.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.